Get a Dell XPS machine with an RTX 3060 for under $1000 in this Black Friday gaming PC deal

If you've been after an RTX 30 series shaped Black Friday gaming PC deal today then this offering from Dell might just have you covered - and keep you below the four-figure mark. In its own XPS desktop range, Dell has put together an attractive build centered around an RTX 3060 graphics card for just £999.99 - for a saving of $370.

This is a pretty considered build and one that is focused on value and decent performance for home, work, and play, rather than something that's built to blow the socks off the latest and greatest games. However, it is from a quality brand, and from a known and trusted line of PCs from within said brand. So it's swings and roundabouts.

Anyway, cutting to it, this XPS Desktop has that fantastic RTX 3060 graphics card, which is supported by an i5-11400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. This, as mentioned, screams considered build and is a decent machine that'll still chew through anything you throw at it. And getting a massive $370 off its list price makes it a quality deal worth considering from a purely bang-for-buck value perspective.

If you can stretch the budget, however, the XPS range has some beefier machines that will perform at a higher level. Sticking within the realm of the RTX 3060 card, there's a model that ups the RAM to 32GB, the storage to a 512GB SSD, and the processor to an i7-11700 - this has a massive $477 off its price and is down to £1,322.99 right now.

Dell XPS Desktop RTX 3060 GPU and i5 CPU | $1,370 Dell XPS Desktop RTX 3060 GPU and i5 CPU | $1,370 $999.99 at Dell





Dell XPS Desktop RTX 3060 GPU and i7 CPU | $1,800 Dell XPS Desktop RTX 3060 GPU and i7 CPU | $1,800 $1,322.99 at Dell





If you're after a sweet RTX Black Friday deal, but prefer your machines portable, then check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals to get you the latest and greatest for less.

