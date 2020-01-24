Get a cheap CPU deal right now with 10% off this AMD Ryzen processor

Anyone trying to pick up a cheap CPU deal or cheap graphics card deal this January to inject some life into their winter gaming is in the right place. Newegg is currently offering a quality CPU option and a great (but admittedly expensive) GPU for their lowest ever prices right now in the US. What's more, both components are also available at their lowest ever prices in the UK as well. This is great news for anyone looking to start 2020 by putting together one of the best gaming PCs .

First up, the cheap CPU deal. Right now, in the US, Newegg has the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor for its lowest ever price of just $179.99. This also get s you 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for FREE. Also, over in the UK, Brits should hop on over to Amazon where the processor has about £30 off its overall price, bringing it down to a fantastic £170.98.

Processors like this one are responsible for everything from enemy AI to complex systems like weather, so investing in a good one is essential if you want to play AAA games on higher settings. In addition, the 3600 offers a great option for those just starting out - it won't break the bank but will still offer great, reliable performance for games and productivity tasks. Even though there's been a lot of talk about Ryzen's brand-new third-generation CPUs (the new AMD Ryzen 9 3900X has taken one of the top slots on our best CPU for gaming guide, for instance) the Ryzen 5 3600 still has its place among gaming tech, and is an excellent piece of kit that offers superb value for money. As well as being not second-mortgage-worthy expensive, this is a 6-core, 12-thread processor that offers boost speeds up to 4.2Ghz and should help to provide stability in a build going for good frame rates at 1080p (and quite possibly 1440p) so long as you've got a good graphics card to match. It also comes with a free Wraith Stealth cooler to make sure your CPU looks awesome while, you know, not melting. So that's nice and not something that all CPUs come with by default.

Best CPU for gaming deal

Secondly, there's a beast of a GPU with a discount on both sides of the pond, going for its lowest ever price. The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is, to put it simply, the fastest graphics card going right now and will masterfully display your games, complete with deep learning and ray-tracing. The downside is that this is the most expensive single PC component you can get, always sitting around the $1000 / £1000 mark. This is the reason we can't quite come to give it a place on our list of the best graphics cards. However, while this ASUS card hasn't plummeted in price, it is still going for its lowest ever cost nonetheless and represents serious bang for buck. This is the way to go if you're aiming or striving for 4K gaming, particularly if you've been eyeing up one of the best 4K monitors for gaming too.

Best graphics card deal

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | $999.99 at Newegg

This card comfortably sits at more than $1000 normally, so to see it dip just below that number is a good sign and a very tempting offer to get the biggest and best card going.View Deal

Because these components can err on the expensive side, looking out for a deal such as either of these should save you cash that you can then redirect into your build. For example, this might allow you to plough funds toward the best gaming monitor or peripherals like the best gaming mouse .

For more PC gaming offers, don't miss our guide to the best gaming keyboards and the best RAM for gaming.