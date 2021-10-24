Fortnite welcomes Resident Evil's Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield

Two legendary S.T.A.R.S. members are shrugging off Raccoon City and taking an island break as Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield arrive in Fortnite to take on The Sideways' Cube Monsters this Halloween.

"After surviving countless horrors in the Spencer Mansion and beyond, S.T.A.R.S. veterans Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine find themselves on the Island to face The Sideways' Cube Monsters. Fend off Cube Monsters (and your opponents) like your life depends on it with the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set, available now in the Fortnite Item Shop!" Epic teases in a new blog posted earlier today, confirming that the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Players can purchase the Chris Redfield Outfit, Jill Valentine Outfit, Green Herb Back Bling (alt Styles included), the Survival Loading Screen, and Saving Keystroke Back Bling as part of the S.T.A.R.S. Team Bundle, as well as the option to purchase the HOT DOGGER Pickaxe, Stun Rod Pickaxe, and Brolly Stroll Emote in a second bundle, the S.T.A.R.S. Team Gear Bundle.

"Whether you're taking down Cube Monsters or storming IO labs, stop evil in its tracks as boulder enthusiast Chris Redfield and the "master of unlocking" Jill Valentine," the blog post adds, referencing Jill's locksmith prowess. "The Chris Redfield Outfit comes with the alt Hound Wolf Squad Style, based on his clash in a snowy village, and the Jill Valentine Outfit comes with the alt Raccoon City Style, based on her desperate escape from a relentless pursuer."

