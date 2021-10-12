Fortnite movie reportedly being discussed at Epic

Epic Games is considering launching an entertainment division, which could entail a Fortnite movie.

As first reported yesterday by TheInformation on October 11, games developer/publisher Epic Games is looking to expand into the "scripted video programming business." As part of this new push, as reported Mathew Olson notes in the tweet below, Epic is actively discussing a Fortnite movie adaptation as part of the expansion plans.

New from me + @jtoonkel:Epic's assembling talent for a possible scripted entertainment division (think film and TV). A Fortnite movie has been discussed.This could be a smart way for Epic to grow in the near-term while still moving toward the metaverse.https://t.co/HGDKXL9zKGOctober 11, 2021 See more

As Olson notes, this could be part of Epic's push to expand their "metaverse." Additionally, the report from TheInformation notes that this could give Epic Games another market to expand into while the ongoing lawsuits with Apple and Google have hindered their ability to expand in the mobile market with Fortnite (you can head over to our Apple vs Epic lawsuit explainer guide for more).

It'll be interesting to see how the potential Fortnite movie would incorporate the game's crossover content, if it even would at all. Fortnite has really ramped up the crossover content over the last year or so, including the likes of Marvel and DC characters in the battle royale game, and even superstars like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande entering the fray through their in-game concerts and character skins.

Elsewhere on the video game movie horizon, we've got the likes of Nintendo and Illumination's Super Mario movie hitting next year in 2022. Just last month, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the animated adaptation's cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. Pratt says he's been working on the voice of the Italian plumber, but we'll have to wait a bit longer to hear it for ourselves.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite IO Guards | Fortnite Color Bottles | Fortnite Sideways