Mario animated movie stars Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen, and it's coming in 2022

Nintendo has revealed the main cast for the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie, as well as a December 2022 release date.

If you were around for the announcement during today's Nintendo Direct, you could probably hear the internet's collective screaming as each big name was attached to key characters from the Mario universe. Up front we've got Chris Pratt playing lead protagonist Mario Mario, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day playing Mario's brother and put-upon right-hand man, Luigi Mario (yes, really, Mario is the official last name of the Mario bros).

On the opposing team, eccentric movie star and frontman of Tenacious D Jack Black has been cast in the upcoming adaptation as Bowser, the fire-breathing giant turtle constantly kidnapping Princess Peach. And speaking of which, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Split, Glass) will voice Peach.

Rounding out the main cast is Key & Peele star Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and stoner comedy king Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Elsewhere on the cast, Kevin Michael Richardson (Mortal Kombat, Family Guy) is playing the Magikoopa Kamek, Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live, Portlandia) will voice Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book, The Irishman) will voice Foreman Spike, the main antagonist from the 1985 game Wrecking Crew. Finally, veteran Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will appear in some unspecified cameos.

The untitled Super Mario Bros. movie is due to hit theaters on December 21, 2022.

Here's hoping the new Mario movie joins the ranks of the best video game movies ever.