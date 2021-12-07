How to get a Fortnite Victory Crown, and unlock the Fortnite Crown Emote

The Fortnite Victory Crown is a new mechanic that's been introduced to the battle royale, with a risk vs reward payoff for placing high or winning matches. Finish high enough in a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 match and you'll start the next one wearing a Victory Crown, which will glow and make you stand out as more of a target to your opponents. However, if you make it through to win the match while wearing the crown then a Crowned Victory Royale will be yours, as well as unlocking the Fortnite Crown Emote that reveals how many of these special victories you've achieved in Fortnite when activated. If you want to know more about how the Fortnite Victory Crown works, then we've got all the details.

How to get a Fortnite Victory Crown

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two ways to get hold of a Fortnite Victory Crown, which is the key to unlocking a Crowned Victory Royale. The first method is to finish in a high enough position during a match, after which you'll automatically start the next match wearing your Victory Crown. This is available in the core game modes, for the following final positions:

Solo: The top four players

The top four players Duos: The players in the top two teams

The players in the top two teams Trios and Squads: The players in the top team only

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second way to receive a Fortnite Victory Crown is to steal it, by eliminating a player that was wearing one. When that player is eliminated you'll see a notification in your feed that they've dropped a Victory Crown, and it will appear on the map as a crown icon. The first player to get to it and pick it up will then wear the Victory Crown, making them eligible for a Crowned Victory Royale but also more visible to other players.

How to earn a Crowned Victory Royale and unlock the Fortnite Crown Emote

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you win a match while wearing the Fortnite Victory Crown then that will count as a Crowned Victory Royale, which you can identify by the crown shown on top of #1 Victory Royale. The first time you do this you'll unlock the Fortnite Crown Emote, aka Crowning Achievement, which reveals how many Crowned Victory Royales you've accomplished whenever you activate it. Note that this functions as a standard emote, so you'll need to add it to your emote wheel in your locker unless you want to search through the menus each time to activate it.

