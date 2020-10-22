Fortnite Upstate New York location: Where to search chests at Upstate New York

The Fortnite Upstate New York location might not be known to you yet, and if that's the case then you may be surprised when you discover it's probably the largest area on the map. Having been teleported onto the island as part of the Marvel superhero arrival, it's impossible to miss once you know what you're looking for. If you're ticking off the various assignments handed out with the Fortnite Week 9 challenges then you'll want to find this place, so you can complete the classic chest searching task there. We've got the lowdown on where to find this rural area in Fortnite, so follow our lead to the Fortnite Upstate New York location and we'll flag some potential chests to search there.

Fortnite Upstate New York location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Upstate New York location is actually a rather huge area, pretty much dwarfing any of the official Named Locations on the island. Helpfully due to the way this area was formed, it already has a ring drawn around it on the map – basically, anywhere within that darkened circle that isn't part of Stark Industries counts as Fortnite Upstate New York.

Where to search chests at Upstate New York in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Because the Fortnite Upstate New York location is so vast, there are many places within it where you can search chests. We've marked some suggestions with an X on the map above, but bear in mind that this is not intended to be an exhaustive list of every chest location, especially as they spawn randomly in each match. Instead, use this as a suggestion for places to visit if you're not having much luck discovering them yourself. Search a total of seven chests at Upstate New York in Fortnite, and that challenge will be all wrapped up.

Don't forget to catch fish at Fortnite Heart Lake and visit Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory while you're in the area!

