Fortnite holographic Tomato head, Durrr Burger head, and giant Dumpling head locations: Season 9 Week 4 Challenge

If you're looking for the location to dance inside a holographic Tomato head in Fortnite, as well as inside a holographic Durrr Burger head and on top of a giant Dumpling Head, then you've come to the right place. For the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges in Week 4 of Season 9, you need to get your boogie on in all three of these locations, and with at least two of them being new for this season you'd be forgiven for not immediately knowing where they are. That's where we, acting as your helpful Fortnite guides, come in to show you the exact locations for all three of these food-based landmarks, so read on and you'll be ticking off this dancing challenge in no time.

Where to find the holographic Tomato head, Durrr Burger head, and giant Dumpling head in Fortnite

We've marked all three of the culinary destinations on the Fortnite map above, so you can see at a glance where you need to head to visit each of them. Remember, you'll need to tackle these stages in the order laid out below, and after completing each one you'll need to wait until the following match before you can attempt the next stage.

Stage 1 of 3: Dance inside a holographic Tomato head

As of Season 9, Uncle Pete's Pizza Pit now resides at the updated Mega Mall point of interest. When you approach the new shopping complex, you'll see the holographic Tomato head hovering above the store sign at roof level, and as it's floating in mid-air you'll need to construct a platform underneath so you can dance inside the hologram without plummeting to the ground below.

Stage 2 of 3: Dance inside a holographic Durrr Burger head

Another eatery that has moved in Season 9, Durrr Burger can now be found slap bang in the middle of Neo Tilted, which is always a hotbed of fighting at the start of a match. Handily, there's a tower extending up underneath the holographic Durrr Burger head, so if you're gliding in from above then no construction is required - simply drop onto the tower, fire up an emote, and you're done.

Stage 3 of 3: Dance on top of a giant Dumpling head

The giant Dumpling head has been around longer than the previous two mascots, residing for several seasons on top of the restaurant on the north edge of Lucky Landing. Compared others this one should be a breeze to complete in a reasonably quiet area, so either glide down or build up to the chunky Dumpling and dance on its head to finish off this weekly challenge.

