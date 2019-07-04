Fortnite Solar Arrays - where to visit a solar array in the snow, desert, and the jungle for the Week 9 challenge

It seems that renewable energy is being rolled out across the island, as a number of Fortnite solar arrays have appeared ready to harness the power of the sun. If you're working your way through the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Week 9 then you'll need to visit a solar array in the snow, desert, and the jungle, so knowing where to go is very useful information. As usual, we've got all of your Fortnite needs covered, so read on and we'll show you all of the Fortnite solar array locations.

Where to visit a solar array in the snow, desert, and the jungle in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the locations of all three Fortnite solar arrays on the map above, so you know which areas to head to. As the name of the challenge suggests, you'll need to call in at the snow, desert, and jungle biomes in order to visit all of the solar arrays. We've got more details on the exact Fortnite solar array locations below, which can be visited in any order:

Fortnite snow solar array

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite snow solar array can be found towards the southwest corner of the map, at Frosty Flights. Head towards the west end of the runway near the sea, and tucked behind the large red hangars you'll spot the solar arrays.

Fortnite desert solar array

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find the Fortnite desert solar array, you'll need to head east from Paradise Palms. Between the main town area and the John Wick house on the east coast, there's a large hill with the solar array sat on top.

Fortnite jungle solar array

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite jungle solar array is located the northeast area of the island, northwest of Sunny Steps. If you head to the coast near to the four hotsprings, you should be able to easily spot the final solar array because it's so tall.

