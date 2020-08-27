The Fortnite Season 4 victory umbrella has arrived - here’s how you get it

A new Fortnite Season has arrived, and with it comes a fancy new umbrella glider for you to unlock.

The much anticipated Marvel crossover event finally hit Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 with the Nexus War, seeing the likes of Thor, Groot and Wolverine join the fight - but for many players, all that matters right now is nabbing that sweet, sweet Victory Umbrella.

Unlike most cosmetic items in Fortnite, this umbrella can’t be bought - it has to be earned. For the uninitiated, each season brings with it a new Victory Umbrella, and as the name suggests, you need to win a round in order to unlock it. These umbrella designs are usually aligned with the theme of each season, with previous versions of the customisable gliders including a spider web skin to match chapter 1 season 6’s horror theme, and last season’s design offering a graffiti-inspired look.

Let's Goo!! Just got the Victory Royale Umbrella in just 2 hours👌👀🤷‍♀️✨ #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/4F8jyFRqGmAugust 27, 2020

This time around though you’ll be attempting to unlock the striking, electrified Mighty Marvel ‘brella. Looking like a dark universe blend of Thor’s hammer and Captain America’s shield, this is undoubtedly one of the coolest umbrella designs to date.

Unfortunately, if you want one of your own, you’ll simply have to git gud at one of Fortnite’s core Battle Royale modes. Being on the winning side in a Team Rumble won’t unlock an umbrella, with this reward only being given to those who earn a Victory Royale in either Solo, Squads, or Duos.

Cancel your weekend plans, because it’s time to form your own Avengers-esque super squad and win yourselves all a badass umbrella.

Check out the Fortnite Season 4 launch trailer here.