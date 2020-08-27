Fortnite Chapter 4 launch trailer introduces huge Marvel crossover called Nexus War

An all-star cast of Marvel characters has dropped into the world of Fortnite for Chapter 2: Season 4.

A new launch trailer shows the likes of Iron Man, Groot, and Wolverine snatched from their own universes and plonked down in battle royale central.

The Marvel crossover has introduced new super-powers to Fortnite - Groot brings his bramble shield, the Silver Surfer his board, and Doctor Doom his arcane gauntlets. Iron Man offers the best of Stark Industries - an energy rifle that has, intriguingly, “a different benefit depending on how you aim”. More miraculous tools will show up later in the season.

New Marvel friendlies, and their allies within the Fortnite community, are pitted against Galactus, Devourer of Worlds. He introduces a “threat to Reality itself”, which must be pretty bad to register on an island that has a killer forcefield as part of its natural ecosystem.

Marvel-themed additions to the map will include Doom’s Domain, Sentinel Graveyard, and the Avengers’ famous Helicarrier. The new Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 battle pass incorporates plenty of comic-sourced outfits across its 100 unlockable rewards too.

Once you’ve bought the battle pass, you’ll complete special quests for Marvel legends and unlock their ‘awakening’ - an emote that “reveals the hero or villain within”.

Epic has, rather bravely, attempted to build a coherent story from this grand crossover. You can get a hint of it in the launch trailer, and find out more by visiting the Helicarrier, where you’ll find a Nexus War: Thor Comic Story.