Latest Fortnite update skips iOS due to ongoing Apple VS Epic feud

Epic Games has confirmed that tomorrow’s Chapter 2 - Season 4 update will not be making its way to iOS.
According to the developer, its ongoing feud over shares of in-game revenue has resulted in Apple blocking the latest update on both iPhones and macOS.
The whole falling out began a couple of weeks ago, when Epic announced its own direct payment option on mobile - circumventing both Apple’s App store and Android’s Google Play store. The plan was for Epic to lower the price of Fortnite’s in-game currency ‘V-Bucks’ by avoiding the hefty cut taken by both Apple and Google’s respective storefronts. Epic framed this as a consumer-facing move, stating that "If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you.”
Predictably, Apple wasn’t a fan of Epic ignoring the rules that apply to every other developer on the App store, and removed Fortnite from its marketplace. Epic responded with a 1984-themed advert, showing their characters taking a (literal) swing at Apple. And, well, here we are.
Interestingly, however, Epic isn’t the only gaming company currently having trouble with Apple, with Microsoft’s X Cloud streaming service also recently banned from iOS and macOS devices.
Thankfully, the anticipated v14 update will still hit all other platforms tomorrow as planned. Following a surprisingly well-thought out Fornite x Marvel crossover comic, it is looking very likely that this new update will usher in yet another exciting new Marvel crossover event.
Set to star Thor and Galactus, fans of both franchises are eager to see what form Marvel’s heroes take in the absurdly popular battle royale. This Marvel mashup follows the hugely successful limited-time Thanos event of last year.