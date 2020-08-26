Latest Fortnite update skips iOS due to ongoing Apple VS Epic feud

Epic Games has confirmed that tomorrow’s Chapter 2 - Season 4 update will not be making its way to iOS.

According to the developer, its ongoing feud over shares of in-game revenue has resulted in Apple blocking the latest update on both iPhones and macOS.

The whole falling out began a couple of weeks ago, when Epic announced its own direct payment option on mobile - circumventing both Apple’s App store and Android’s Google Play store. The plan was for Epic to lower the price of Fortnite’s in-game currency ‘V-Bucks’ by avoiding the hefty cut taken by both Apple and Google’s respective storefronts. Epic framed this as a consumer-facing move, stating that "If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you.”

Predictably, Apple wasn’t a fan of Epic ignoring the rules that apply to every other developer on the App store, and removed Fortnite from its marketplace. Epic responded with a 1984-themed advert , showing their characters taking a (literal) swing at Apple. And, well, here we are.

Interestingly, however, Epic isn’t the only gaming company currently having trouble with Apple, with Microsoft’s X Cloud streaming service also recently banned from iOS and macOS devices .

Thankfully, the anticipated v14 update will still hit all other platforms tomorrow as planned. Following a surprisingly well-thought out Fornite x Marvel crossover comic , it is looking very likely that this new update will usher in yet another exciting new Marvel crossover event.