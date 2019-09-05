Fortnite No Dancing sign locations: Where to find and destroy No Dancing signs

If you've been following the challenges from previous seasons, you'll know that there are areas where dancing is forbidden, but now you have the power to make boogying legal again when you destroy Fortnite No Dancing signs. We've found 13 of them scattered around the island, and for the Fortnite Boogie Down challenges you need to destroy three of them in total. If you want to do this then you'd better act fast in Fortnite, as if someone else gets in to destroy No Dancing signs before you then they'll disappear and you'll have to try again in another match. Check out our map and descriptions below for all of the Fortnite No Dancing sign locations, and you can start smashing them up immediately.

Fortnite No Dancing sign locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Note: the floating island location marked with ! on the map above is constantly changing, so may appear in a different position as it continues its journey.

Northwest of Junk Junction

Head to Junk Junction in the B1 grid, then keep going northwest until you come to the edge of the map. You’ll see a giant metal llama, and just beside it are a couple of pallets and the No Dancing sign.

North of Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Up on the hill to the north of Pleasant Park by the grid B2/C3 intersection, there's a No Dancing sign tucked between a tree and a zipline heading west.

North side of Pressure Plant

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the top end of Pressure Plant to the north in grid H3, a walkway juts out over the construction cavern below with a No Dancing sign on the end of it.

North side of Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In the corner of the parking lot to the left as you face the NOMS store in grid H6, a No Dancing sign stands next to a lamp post.

Southwest of Dusty Depot

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This one requires you to go up the pillar-shaped mountain: head to grid F6 on the map, southwest of Dusty Depot, then build your way up until you reach a small platform on the side of the mountain, where you’ll find the No Dancing sign in between some rocks.

South side of Snobby Shores

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're counting the buildings in Snobby Shores from north to south, then at the back of the fourth house down with a swimming pool in the back at grid A5, a No Dancing sign is tucked behind a television and cabinet on the raised wooden platform to the rear.

North side of Polar Peak

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In the middle of the two sides of buildings on the north side of Polar Peak in grid C8, there's a No Dancing sign on the cliff edge overlooking the frozen lake.

Southeast side of Frosty Flights

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the cliff to the southeast side of Frosty Flights in grid B8, a No Dancing sign is tucked next to some crates and a Snow Ice flag.

Southeast of Frosty Flights

Make your way to grid B9, right in the corner of the map, to find this one. Go right to the top of the peak, and by a tent, a campfire, and a chest you’ll find the No Dancing sign.

At the southwestern edge of the map

You need to go right to the edge of the map for this one: head to grid A9 on the map, and go all the way to the edge of the spiky land mass that juts out to sea. The No Dancing sign is at the very edge – just make sure not to fall off, ok?

East side of Happy Hamlet

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Outside the Big Shots coffee shop by the road to the east side of Happy Hamlet in grid D9, there's a No Dancing sign next to the steps heading up the the west.

On the floating island

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the south edge of the floating island which is currently in E8, you'll find a rowing boat which has a No Dancing sign as one of the paddles.

Southeast of Paradise Palms

Head to Paradise Palms, then go southeast until you get to the top of a big hill with three cacti in the I8 grid. Along with some chests and a group of imposingly large cacti, you’ll find the No Dancing sign.

