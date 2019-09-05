Fortnite bat statue, way above-ground pool, and seat for giants locations: Where to dance in front of them

For this week's challenges you need to dance in front the Fortnite bat statue, way above-ground pool, and a seat for giants, which are spread out across the map. You even need to visit all three locations in the same match for the prestige version in the Fortnite Boogie Down challenges, which is a tough ask. Here's all of the Fortnite locations for the bat statue, way above-ground pool, and seat for giants.

Fortnite bat statue, way above-ground pool, and seat for giants locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see on the map above, two of the locations are quite near to one another, but the third? It's on the opposite side of the map. Good luck reaching them all in one match! Here's all three locations in detail.

Fortnite bat statue location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The bat statue is the location in the top left, right in the heart of Haunted Hills. You'll find it in the open, next to the biggest crypt and with a chest at the foot of it. Dance in front of it to check one off the list; we'd recommend Orange Justice for the ultimate style.

There's also a chance it could be the identical statue just up the mountain at the decrepit castle. Both may work, or it could be either one. Just build up to the mountain if the first one doesn't!

Fortnite way above-ground pool location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The way above-ground pool in Fortnite is a new location that has only appeared recently. Well, kind of. Do you remember the motel that used to be between Junk Junction and Lazy Links? Well it's back, this time on top of the floating island which has returned toward the south of the map, between Shifty Shafts and Fatal Fields.

On top of the island is the motel, complete with the old swimming pool. Hop in for a very dry swim due to the lack of water, and dance your heart out.

Fortnite seat for giants location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, the Fortnite seat for giants is also very close to Shifty Shafts. Due south, at the side of the road by the truck stop is where you can find it, and it's pretty hard to miss. It's made entirely out of wood, just remember to climb on top of it and dance, not just near it.

When you've done all three and made it through to the prestige challenge, get ready because you need to do it again, just in one game. For that one, I'd recommend starting at the top by Haunted Hills then moving south. Good luck, and make sure you check out our guides to all the challenges in our Fortnite Missions page!

