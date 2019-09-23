Fortnite Joker gas canister locations: Where to defuse Joker gas canisters found in different named locations

That pesky Joker has been up to his old tricks during the Fortnite x Batman crossover event, and if you want to stop him then you're going to need to find the Fortnite Joker gas canisters he's hidden around the island. This is one of the Welcome To Gotham City challenges in Fortnite, and to beat it you need to defuse Joker gas canisters found in different named locations. When you get near one, you'll hear a timer start beeping, and if you don't interact with it before the time runs out then it'll disappear so make sure you act fast. If you need to find these improvised explosives then read on, and we'll give you the lowdown on all of the Fortnite Joker gas canister locations we've found. You can also check out our Fortnite Bat Signals guide to complete that challenge too.

Fortnite Joker Gas Canister Locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Joker gas canisters are small green tanks full of purple gas, which are generally tucked away by the side of other objects. As we mentioned earlier, a countdown will start once you get near enough to them, so make sure you prioritise interacting with the canister to collect it before it goes away. These collectibles appear in different locations for each match, and disappear once any player has collected them, so keep that in mind while using the map above. We've labelled up all of the Fortnite Joker gas canister locations we discovered, but if you go to one of those places and come up empty handed then either the tank didn't spawn there for the current match, or someone else got there before you and bet you to it. Keep searching at these spots, and it shouldn't be long before you complete the challenge and take another step towards earning the Catwing glider.

