Fortnite Bat Signal locations: Where to light up different Bat Signals outside of Gotham City

We're currently being treated to a visit from the Caped Crusader, so if you want to earn his favour then you'd better get those Fortnite Bat Signals pointing at the sky. This forms part of the Welcome To Gotham City challenges in Fortnite, and to tick off this particular entry you need to light up different Bat Signals outside of Gotham City. Yes, Tilted Town has changed again and is now a gloomy Gotham City, but you'll need to look further afield to activate three different Fortnite Bat Signals. If you want to know where to find these iconic searchlights, then we've got all the answers for you, so read on and we'll show you all of the Fortnite Bat Signal locations we know. You can also follow our Fortnite Joker gas canisters guide to beat that challenge as well.

Fortnite Bat Signal Locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Bat Signals are big searchlights, which are usually on top of buildings or mountains and are activated by interacting with them. Interestingly, they seem to spawn in different locations each match, but they don't disappear when used so you should be able to activate them even if another player has already collected it. We've marked all the Fortnite Bat Signal locations we've found on the map above, so bear in mind that you won't find one in every spot for each match, but at least this information gives you a good chance of discovering them by picking the right areas to check. Now get out there and shine that bat symbol in the sky!

