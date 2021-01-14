Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp locations: Where to visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in one match

Finding Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp is the name of the game here, as you skirt the suspiciously blue waters and search among the trees for some shack dwellings. Tracking down these homes in the swamp is part of the Fortnite Week 7 quests, so you'll need to know where to look if you want to tick this entry off your list, especially as Slurpy Swamp is one of the largest named areas in Fortnite. That's why we're here to help, so follow our lead to the Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp locations and you'll be getting it done in no time.

Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As there are no bricks and mortar structures that look like residences in the area, the Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp must refer to the various shacks dotted around the locale, which are mainly found along the coastline. We've marked all of the Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp locations on the map above, and suggest the best place to start this quest is directly west of the main factory building at the Shanty Town landmark. There you'll find a group of four shacks, which may clear this quest in one go, but if they don't all count then there's several other Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp nearby to finish the job – remember, you'll need to visit three of them in one match for it to register.

