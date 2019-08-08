Fortnite graffiti covered billboards: Where to visit graffiti covered billboards in a single match

If you're working your way through the week two mission, then you'll need to know where to find Fortnite graffiti covered billboards to complete one of the prestige challenges. As the name suggests, this Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges mission is centred around graffiti art, and for the particular challenge we're looking at here you need to visit two Fortnite graffiti covered billboards in a single match to tick it off your list. Helpfully, we've already tracked down their locations in Fortnite, so read on and we'll show you where you need to go.

Fortnite lost spraycans | Fortnite containers with windows | Fortnite gas stations | Where to Spray a Fountain, a Junkyard Crane, and a Vending Machine in Fortnite

Fortnite graffiti covered billboards locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three different Fortnite graffiti covered billboards locations we've found across the map, which we've marked here. As you need to visit two of them in a single match, it naturally makes sense to go between Shifty Shafts and Salty Springs as those are closest to each other, though if you're already passing through the desert biome then it won't hurt to swing by the racetrack parking lot on the way.

Fortnite graffiti covered billboard - Shifty Shafts D7

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To the west side of the main Shifty Shafts compound, a Fortnite graffiti covered billboard sits on top of a fence by the reboot van, facing the two houses across the street.

Fortnite graffiti covered billboard - Salty Springs E7

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Southwest of Salty Springs, just beyond the destroyed house are three billboards on a small hill overlooking the road, and a Fortnite graffiti covered billboard stands in the middle of them.

Fortnite graffiti covered billboard - Paradise Palms I6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Northeast of Paradise Palms, at the south end of the parking lot outside the racetrack, a Fortnite graffiti covered billboard is on top of a wall above two cars.

So there we have it, all three locations for the Fortnite graffiti covered billboards – now get out there and sprint between them to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Season 10 | Fortnite Season 11 | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Party Assist | How to level up fast in Fortnite