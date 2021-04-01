Fortnite gets a skin inspired by the weird Stonks meme guy

Fortnite now has a skin inspired by the Stonks meme guy, so you can celebrate social-media driven stock market escapades without needing to stare at lines all day.

The skin is officially called Diamond Hanz, and it's available on the Fortnite item shop for 1,200 V-Bucks - or about $10 worth of in-game currency. The skin is a fairly faithful recreation of the meme guy with the weird face, though I'd argue that this particular version looks a little bit more like one of those old Crash Dummy action figures than the meme guy (maybe fully recreating the weirdly extruded face would mess with his head's hit box too much).

Diamond Hanz is wearing a roughed-up suit, implying that his day trading might not be going so well at the moment, and - as the official Fortnite Twitter account confirms - he's a great fit with the cowbell emote. Ring that opening bell, Hanz!

The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call. Buy! Hold! Win! pic.twitter.com/bmP1czr326April 1, 2021 See more

While the Stonks meme has introduced this strange internet face to so many more people than before, I do hope we get some variant skins in the future that pay tribute to its previous incarnations.

If I could get my hands on a "this man dispenses the cubes" skin I would die happy, whether or not I ever actually took it into a match.

Check out our latest episode of Totally Rated, covering Fortnite season 6 .

