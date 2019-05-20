How to find Fortnite Fortbyte 64, accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain

If you're looking for Fortnite Fortbyte 64, then we're here to help you on your way. First up, you need to make sure you have the legendary Rox outfit equipped. Don't worry about having to put any time in to unlocking this first, as it's one of the Tier 1 rewards for the Battle Pass in Fortnite Season 9 so everyone should immediately have access to it. You won't be able to collect the Fortbyte without equipping this particular skin though, so make sure you don't skip this step as you can't change your outfit once you start the match.

When you're Roxed up, make your way to Stunt Mountain, which we've tagged below on the Fortnite map to the south of Pleasant Park:

If you've not been up Stunt Mountain before, it's the peak between Pleasant Park and the indoor soccer pitch with a load of ramps and a circle of trees on top, along with some vehicles and usually a handy chest or two. To collect Fortnite Fortbyte 64, land on the summit of the mountain then approach the sign showing the height - an impressive 111m tall - and as long as you're dressed as Rox then the collectible chip will appear for you. Grab it and you're one step closer to decrypting the mystery.

What you do next is up to you, though there should be some handy vehicles parked at the top of Stunt Mountain to get you moving, and of course there are plenty of ramps down the sides to launch you on your way if you're feeling a bit more adventurous. Don't forget to check back on our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide for daily updates on all of the latest collectibles, along with a full listing of all the Fortbytes that have been revealed so far and their locations.

