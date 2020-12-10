Fortnite evidence locations: Where to plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory

If you're looking for where to plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory in Fortnite, then Doggo is having regrets about the previous task he gave you and now wants to frame Kit for what happened – it's a classic tale of dog and cat rivalry. Having destroyed a bunch of Fortnite mailboxes at Doggo's behest as part of the Fortnite Week 2 quests, you now have to take those broken post repositories and plant them at either Catty Corner or Flush Factory, so everyone will think Kit is to blame. It's interesting to see a storyline of sorts running through these assignments in Fortnite, but even if you remember Flush Factory from Chapter 1 it won't help you find its current position, and that's why we're here to highlight all of the Fortnite evidence locations so you can get framing.

Note that you only need to plant three pieces of Fortnite evidence in total, and although it's clearly easiest to do all three in one location to complete the quest, if you get interrupted it should be possible to mix and match between Catty Corner and Flush Factory to hit your target.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Razor Crest | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite evidence locations – where is Flush Factory

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two separate locations where you can plant Fortnite evidence, and because Catty Corner is an obvious place to go as it's a named location on the island, Flush Factory should be a lot quieter as a result. We've marked both on the map above, and here are specific details for where to plant Fortnite evidence in either location – simply interact with the outline to place broken mailboxes and frame Kit for your crime.

Plant Fortnite evidence at Flush Factory 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite evidence location at Flush Factory is by the curved desk inside the northeast corner reception room.

Plant Fortnite evidence at Flush Factory 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second Fortnite evidence at Flush Factory can be planted by the northwest corner of the building, next to a dumpster.

Plant Fortnite evidence at Flush Factory 3

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The final piece of Fortnite evidence at Flush Factory can be planted at the south side of the building, again next to a dumpster.

Plant Fortnite evidence at Catty Corner 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite evidence at Catty Corner can be left in the northwest corner of the main building yard, behind the caravan trailer.

Plant Fortnite evidence at Catty Corner 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second Fortnite evidence location at Catty Corner is at the south side of the main building yard, next to a stack of tyres.

Plant Fortnite evidence at Catty Corner 3

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The third and final piece of Fortnite evidence at Catty Corner can be planted at the east side of the gas station, next to a dumpster.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack