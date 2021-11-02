Fortnite chapter 3 may start sooner than expected

Fortnite chapter 3 may arrive sooner than you expect, if the latest crop of rumors is accurate.

The pop-culture, battle-royale behemoth is currently in the eighth season of its second chapter, and it's natural to assume the current chapter will last 10 seasons just like the first one. However, a number of clues both in and out of Fortnite point to the conclusion looming closer than that, as spotted by Eurogamer .

First off, leaks of upcoming features such as an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 and new sliding mechanics sound more suited to a proper new chapter than a mid-season upgrade. Furthermore, the same leak that correctly pointed to an Ariana Grande concert coming to the game also called out the recent arrival of the Fortnite Cube Queen ahead of time and said she would play a prominent role in chapter 3. She may just chill for two more seasons while she waits for her time to arrive, but that hardly seems like real queen stuff.

Finally, as Fortnite leaker Hypex pointed out over the weekend , Fortnite chapter 2 has now officially run for as many days as chapter 1. The reason we're only in season 8 instead of 10 right now is because some previous seasons went longer.

In any case, Fortnite season 9 is estimated to begin around December 6, so we won't have to wait too much longer to find out one way or the other.

