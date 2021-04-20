Flashy Death Stranding PC case is shipping from Japan now

Death Stranding is getting a very flashy PC case courtesy of a Japanese manufacturer.

The new computer case for Death Stranding is being made by Tsukomo. You can see the complete overview trailer for the case just below, which is perfectly suited to capture Kojima Productions's debut independent outing.

Technically speaking, the special PC case has room for up to a regular ATX motherboard, two dedicated mounts for a 3.5" and a 2.5" hard drive, and four total USB ports on the front of the PC. It won't come cheap though, because the Death Stranding PC case is retailing $248 with shipping included.

For more on the specifications of the PC case itself, head over to the Tsukomo website. Note that the PC case actually went on sale yesterday, so assuming there's fairly limited supplies of the elaborate case, you might want to get your skates on if you want one of your own.

Death Stranding launched on PC last year in July 2020, having debuted on PS4 the year before. Earlier this year, a leaker claimed that an "extended edition" of the game was in production for the PS5, and would contain bonus story content among other details. So far, this port hasn't materialized, although the same leaker claimed again in March that it was "close" to being revealed.

