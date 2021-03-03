Death Stranding: Extended Edition close to being revealed, claims leaker

An insider has claimed the rumored Death Stranding: Extended Edition could be revealed very soon.

Back in January 2021, ResetEra user Navtra claimed that a remastered version of Death Stranding would be coming to both the PS4 and PS5. The user also claimed that this new version of the 2019 game would feature brand new story content for players to experience on both platforms.

Now, the same user is claiming that the Extended Edition of Death Stranding will be unveiled very soon. In a new comment, Navtra claims that the revised version of Kojima Productions' game has been "ready and done" for quite some time, and they're expecting it to be revealed within a month from now.

This actually wouldn't be the first time post-launch content has made its way to Death Stranding. Last year in 2020, Kojima Productions added several items from Cyberpunk 2077 to Death Stranding, including a redesigned bike and outfit for protagonist Sam Porter Bridges.

Additionally, writer and director Hideo Kojima has previously teased work on some Death Stranding-related stuff last year. Also last year in March, actor Norman Reedus strongly hinted at working with Hideo Kojima once again, further lending credence to more Death Stranding content in the works. Right now though, we'll have to wait and see whether the rumors are actually true.