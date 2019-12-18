Death Stranding EX Grenades: How to attack BTs with Sam’s bodily fluids

Death Stranding’s EX Grenades are one of the first weapons you get in the game but are never really explained. Made from your own shower water, pee and poop they're supposed to help deal with BTs but, introduced so early in the game, you're often too busy trying to stay alive to really see what they actually do. Death Stranding doesn't really help here as it just tells you to find out for yourself. Because of that this guide will run through how to get and use EX Grenades in Death Stranding and what they actually do.

How to acquire EX Grenades in Death Stranding

(Image credit: Sony)

After you’re introduced to the concept by Heartman and Deadman, acquiring EX Grenades is fairly simple, but be warned, as they’re certainly quite finite. To ‘create’ EX Grenades you have to first head to your Private Room. Once you’re sat on the edge of your bed, look around and you’ll notice the shower which doubles as a toilet on the left hand side. You’ll then have three options:

Shower

Toilet: Sitting

Toilet: Standing

I feel like we all know where this is going. If you take a shower you’ll get a certain number of EX Grenade Number 0. If you stand up for a slash you’ll receive EX Grenade Number 1 and if you sit for a... longer break, you’ll receive EX Grenade Number 2. It's easy to remember.

Like the Hematic Grenades, the three EX Grenade variants are made from Sam’s bodily fluids and therefore have an affect on BTs, dealing damage due to Sam’s unique abilities and repatriate nature.

How to use EX Grenades in Death Stranding

(Image credit: Sony)

The best way to think about EX Grenades in Death Stranding is to see them as non-lethal Hematic Grenades. EX Grenades regardless of their type will will remove the tar coat on the BT when you throw it at them, leaving them exposed to more damaging attacks. there also seems to be a stunning slowing affect when the grenade lands.

So yes, EX Grenades are useful for weakening a BT when it’s raging across the battlefield and ripping your health to shreds. Use them wisely and hold L2 to get a very precise shot, as their finite nature means you need to nail every single throw. Good to note that this effect doesn’t last forever either, but it’ll certainly be long enough to get in a number of solid Hematic Grenade or rifle shots whilst it wallows in anguish.

