Death Stranding: Extended Edition rumoured to be coming to PS4 and PS5

A previously reliable source has hinted at the possibility of a Death Stranding: Extended Edition coming to PS4 and PS5 soon.

Posting on the gaming forum site ResetEra , user ‘Navtra’ - who has form for correctly leaking a number of upcoming Sony projects - stated that “if you're interested in Death Stranding but haven't played it yet, it might be worth it to wait a lil bit.”

Another user who goes by the username ‘DanteAlighieri’ replied to the comment and asked “Death Stranding: Extended edition coming to PS4 and PS5? Just want to confirm if what I got told is true.” Navtra then replied with a simple “yup”, just to further solidify his hint that an extended edition of Death Stranding would be coming to both PS4 and PS5 soon.

Navtra was then asked by ‘More Human than Human’ in the forum “do you know if the Death Stranding upgrade is coming as a patch or we'll have to buy a separate PS5 version?” to which they responded with “Even if there's an upgrade path I think it will be paid since there's new story content in this version.” Hinting that this extended version could even contain new story elements.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to believe that a Death Stranding: Extended Edition is in the pipeline at Kojima Productions. The video game developer and founder of the studio Hideo Kojima has previously teased in a series of tweets that he may have been working on some Death Stranding-related stuff back in 2020.

Death Stranding’s main protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, who was portrayed by The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, also hinted at working with Kojima again as recently as March 2020. In an interview with WIRED, the actor stated that “we did Death Stranding, which was a huge hit, and we are in talks to do other stuff.”

As always with rumors, this is just speculation at this point so until Sony or Kojima Productions make an official announcement, we’ll just have to keep playing the standard edition of Kojima’s eccentric action game.