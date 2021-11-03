FIFA 22 Rulebreakers guide reveals new cards for Haaland and TAA

FIFA 22 Rulebreakers has usurped FIFA 22 Ultimate Scream as EA’s annual Halloween promo. This year’s campaign began on Friday, October 29, and saw FIFA 22 bolstered with more than a dozen fresh cards for names such as Erling Haaland, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ilkay Gundogan. What’s so special about these items, and where can you see a list of them all? Read on for the full scouting report, as well as FIFA 22 Rulebreakers predictions with Team 2 set to land on Friday, November 5.

How do FIFA 22 Rulebreakers cards work?

FIFA 22 Rulebreakers cards mix up ratings so that selected players perform slightly differently to their real-life counterparts. For instance, defensive midfielder Casemiro gets a new card with a boosted shooting stat of 86 (confirmed to 73 on his base card), but a physicality downgrade from 90 to 86. Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger also loses physicality, from 84 to 81, but sees his pace leap from 75 to 84.

Unlike Ultimate Scream, there’s no particular Halloween link to most of the players chosen, although a couple of lower-rated cards do have vaguely scary-sounding names: Renaud Ripart (ST, ESTAC Troyes, 83) and Tom Barkhuizen (RM, Preston North End, 82).

Who is in the FIFA 22 Rulebreakers leak?

Prior to the campaign’s outset, a FIFA 22 Rulebreakers leak suggested that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dortmund super striker Erling Haaland may be in line for new cards. Sure enough, both whispers came true. TAA’s card is rated 89 and boasts a pace increase to 90, while Haaland’s 90-rated item delivers 91 pace, 91 physicality, 90 passing and 87 shooting.

Casemiro is the only other 90-rated player in the campaign for now, but there are 11 cards rated 86 or higher. They include Ilkay Gundogan (CM, Manchester City), Ousmane Dembele (RW, Barcelona), and Christoper Nkunku (CAM, RB Leipzig).

Nkunku is an especially interesting inclusion as you can only acquire him via FIFA 22 SBC (Squad Building Challenges) – and there are two different cards to choose from. One hosts a shooting rating of 85 but just 75 passing, while the other increases that passing stat to 93 – but drops his shooting to 75. At time of writing the challenge set costs around 205,000 coins to complete.

Who is in FIFA 22 Rulebreakers predictions for Team 2?

EA is tight-lipped around upcoming card releases, but usually includes at least one player from Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) in any promo – and all three are missing from Team 1. Expect that to change on Friday.

The most prominent United players lacking any special cards are Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, but it’s Mason Greenwood who feels most likely to get a big Rulebreakers stats leap. His standard gold card is rated a comparatively lowly 78. As for Juve, Paulo Dybala, Wojciech Szczesny and Giorgio Chiellini are the prime contenders.

On the Atletico front, rumours are swirling of a new Luis Suarez card, with a significant pace increase – his gold item only offers 72 in this department. However, the Uruguayan has already nabbed a TOTW item, bringing team-mates Marcus Llorente, Koke and Jose Maria Gimenez into play as potential alternatives.

Where can I see the FIFA 22 Rulebreakers cards list?

It will be updated again once FIFA 22 Rulebreakers Team 2 lands on Friday, November 5.