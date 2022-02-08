FIFA 22 real manager faces guide including Vieira, Lage and Kompany

Looking for FIFA 22 real manager faces in Ultimate Team? Be warned, it’s a minefield. While hundreds of bosses have gold, silver or bronze cards, most of them are invisible when you want to see them marauding the FIFA 22 touchline. That’s because only 31 have their proper faces scanned in order to appear during matches, spread across nine leagues – and yes, Premier League newcomers Patrick Vieira and Bruno Lage are among them. Below we take you through all the real faces league-by-league, before running through the complete FIFA 22 real managers list.

How to search for FIFA 22 real manager faces

Before we get to the rundown, an important note: you can’t search for FIFA 22 real managers by their name or club – which is annoying. Instead you have to manually put both the league they’re attached to and their nationality into the Staff Search area of the transfer market.

Pablo Machin is easy to find: he’s the only Spaniard plying his trade in the MBS Pro League (SAU 1). Often, however, you unearth multiple options from the list below – for instance, Dean Smith, Graham Potter, Steve Bruce and Sean Dyche all come up when you look for English Premier League (ENG 1) managers. So take a couple of seconds to double check you’re purchasing the right card before bidding or hitting the ‘Buy Now’ button.

14 real FIFA 22 managers from the Premier League

The Premier League has the widest selection of real manager faces in the game, at 14 – although nearly half of them have lost their jobs since the start of the season. Rafa Benitez (Everton), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) and Daniel Farke (Norwich City) remain attached to the league in Ultimate Team, as managers aren’t updated or changed once the season has begun. That means Dean Smith (Aston Villa) is unaffected by taking over Farke’s job at Carrow Road.

The other nine Premier League bosses with accurate likenesses in FIFA 22 are Graham Potter (Brighton), Sean Dyche (Burnley), Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton), David Moyes (West Ham) and Bruno Lage (Wolves).

Get seven FIFA 22 real managers from La Liga Santander

Like the EPL, Spain’s La Liga Santander has an official tie-in deal with EA. As a result it offers the second-most real manager faces of any league in the game. Premier League die-hards will immediately recognise Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Unai Emery (Villarreal), while the perennially stern features of Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) also require zero introduction.

Joining that famous trio from the Spanish top flight are Javier Calleja (Alaves), Marcelino (Athletic Bilbao), Michel Gonzalez (Getafe), and Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla).

A trio of managerial surprises from La Liga Smartbank

A tiny treat here for Liverpool fans: former Anfield darling Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad B) gets his face included on the touchline. Surprisingly, he’s not the only manager featured from the Spanish second tier. Joining the 2004-05 Champions League winner are Michel (Girona) and Jose Angel Ziganda (Real Oviedo).

Liga Portugal adds two more FIFA 22 real managers

Two managers from the Portuguese league get authentic scans in FIFA 22. Carlos Carvalhal (Braga) should be familiar to most UK fans: twice in three years he led Sheffield Wednesday to the brink of Premier League promotion only to miss out in the play-offs, and he also had a stint at the helm of Swansea City. Joining him is a former midfielder with more than 50 caps for Portugal, in Sergio Conceição (FC Porto).

Get FIFA 22 real managers from five other leagues

Five other competition are represented by a single manager each. Former Manchester City talisman Vincent Kompany is attached to Anderlecht in the Belgian 1A Pro League (BEL 1), while Huddersfield town promotion hero David Wagner helms Young Boys in the Credit Suisse Super League (SUI 1).

South America’s Libertadores (LIB) is represented by Mauricio Pellegrino of Velez Sarsfield, with the final two slots going to Miguel Herrera of Tigers in La Liga MX (MEX 1), and Al Read’s Pablo Machin from the MBS Pro League (SAU 1).

The complete FIFA 22 real manager faces list

Below are all the FIFA 22 real managers in Ultimate Team, along with their original club, in-game nationality, and league affiliation.

Dean Smith (Aston Villa / England / ENG 1)

Graham Potter (Brighton / England / ENG 1)

Sean Dyche (Burnley / England / ENG 1)

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace / France / ENG 1)

Rafa Benitez (Everton / Spain / ENG 1)

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City / Northern Ireland / ENG 1)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool / Germany / ENG 1)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City / Spain / ENG 1)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United / Norway / ENG 1)

Steve Bruce (Newcastle United / England / ENG 1)

Daniel Farke (Norwich City / Germany / ENG 1)

Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton / Austria / ENG 1)

David Moyes (West Ham / Scotland)

Bruno Lage (Wolves / Portugal / ENG 1)

Javier Calleja (Alaves / Spain / ESP 1)

Marcelino (Athletic Bilbao / Spain / ESP 1)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid / Argentina / ESP 1)

Michel Gonzalez (Getafe / Spain / ESP 1)

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid / Italy / ESP 1)

Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla / Spain / ESP 1)

Unai Emery (Villarreal / Spain / ESP 1)

Michel (Girona / Spain / ESP 2)

Jose Angel Ziganda (Real Oviedo / Spain / ESP 2)

Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad B / Spain / ESP 2)

Carlos Carvalhal (Braga / Portugal / POR 1)

Sergio Conceição (FC Porto / Portugal / POR 1)

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht / Belgium / BEL 1)

Mauricio Pellegrino (Velez Sarsfield / Argentina / LIB)

Miguel Herrera (Tigres / Mexico / MEX 1)

Pablo Machin (Al-Read / Spain / SAU 1)

David Wagner (Young Boys / USA / SUI 1)

