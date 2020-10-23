FIFA 21 Rulebreakers guide: Harry Kane gets new card with 91 pace

The notion of FIFA 21 Rulebreakers conjures images of Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira – both of whom feature in FIFA 21 as icons – being given Mortal Kombat-style finishing moves to unleash across the weekend league, but alas it’s slightly more tame than that. Instead the new campaign sees current-day players awarded a stats rejig so that their in-game doppergangers play differently to what you’ve come to expect: for instance, Harry Kane earns a crackerjack pace boost, to 91. Who else gets upgraded and where can you find these cards? All is answered in our FIFA 21 Rulebreakers guide.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: what are they?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers are a batch of cards which see players’ stats completely reconfigured, to make each markedly different to his real-life counterpart. (And, in some cases – such as a certain England captain – much more attractive to potential buyers.)

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers Team 1 was released on Friday 23 October. Made up of 11 players, it contains a version of Harry Kane boasting 91 pace, a new take on Marcos Llorente with 86 defending and 84 physicality, and an upgraded Aymeric Laporte packing 81 pace, 74 passing, 84 defending and 84 physicality. Team 2 will follow soon.

“Rulebreakers players will be available in FUT over the course of the campaign, with the first group released on Friday 23rd October,” said an EA statement.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: how can I get them?

(Image credit: EA)

Initially, 11 Rulebreakers were available in packs, with prices on the transfer market inevitably fluctuating wildly. Server problems on the first evening of the promo hardly helped. Harry Kane (Tottenham, 91) was inevitably the most expensive, costing 1.2 million coins within hours of the set being released. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City, 88) initially set you back 455,000 coins, and Douglas Costa (FC Bayern, 87) and Dries Mertens (Napoli, 87) were similarly wallet-wrecking, selling for 525,000 and 530,000 coins respectively.

As I write this, on the evening of Friday 23 October, my strong recommendation is that you wait until after the weekend league is done to pick up any FIFA 21 Rulebreakers card.

A twelfth Rulebreaker was made available alongside the initial team, as a Squad Building Challenge. Inaki Williams (Athletic Club, 84) is available for a limited time in exchange for two squads rated 84 (‘Top Form’) and 85 (‘National Duty') to complete the challenge. In a cunning twist, there are two versions of his card for you to choose from. One features 82 shooting and 90 dribbling; the other boasts 89 shooting and 83 dribbling.

Rulebreaker number 13 is Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig, 84). A right-back with a pace rating of 89, along with 85 dribbling and 83 physicality, you should prepare to see him appear from the subs bench regularly in Division Rivals during the coming weeks. To secure him you need to complete five sets of in-game challenges by Tuesday 3 November.

Apparently there are more to come too. “Keep your eyes peeled for additional FUT 21 Rulebreakers to be made available through upcoming Squad Building Challenges and Objectives,” says EA. “In addition, for the first time, by completing select Objectives during a limited-time Live FUT Friendly event, you'll be able to obtain an exclusive Rulebreakers player reward.”

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: is this it for Halloween?

(Image credit: EA)

No, although it looks as though the Shapeshifters from previous years have been done away with. These saw cards receive similar ‘spooky’ attributes changes, and were a tonne of fun in FIFA 19 as they changed repeatedly throughout the season. FIFA 21 Rulebreakers’ attributes are locked for the coming campaign, so you don’t have to worry about Kane losing that ludicrous pace rating at any point.

Instead, all your zombie-fied needs are to be covered in different ways, in tandem with the FIFA 21 Rulebreakers campaign. “Halloween and Day of the Dead also return to FUT with Squad Building Challenges and Objectives featuring themed kits, stadium items, and pack rewards beginning Thursday 29th October,” says EA.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: are there new SBCs?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes, as covered above. You can currently score a special version of Inaki Williams using Squad Building Challenges, and more players are to be made available in the coming weeks.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: is there a full list of cards?

Yep. Below is the full FIFA 21 Rulebreakers list of cards as of Friday 23 October.

Harry Kane (ST, Tottenham Hotspur) - 91

Aymeric Laporte (CB, Manchester City) - 88

Douglas Costa (LM, FC Bayern) - 87

Dries Mertens (CF, Napoli) - 87

Radja Nainggolan (CAM, Inter Milan) - 85

Lucas Ocampos (RW Sevilla) - 85

Marcos Llorente (CM, Atletico Madrid) - 84

Manuel Lazzari (RM, Lazio) - 84

Inaki Williams (ST, Atheltic Club) - 84 [SBC only]

Nordi Mukiele (RB, RB Leipzig) - 84 [Objectives only]

Hassane Kamara (LB, OGC Nice) - 83

Denzel Dumfries (RB, PSV) - 83

Benjamin Andre (CDM, LOSC) - 83

FIFA 21 review | FIFA 21 tips | FIFA 21 patch notes | FIFA 21 Ultimate Team | FIFA 21 Volta | FIFA 21 best teams | FIFA 21 best young players | FIFA 21 Career Mode guide | FIFA 21 ratings | FIFA 21 women ratings | FIFA 21 icons | FIFA 21 OTW cards | FIFA 21 coins | FIFA 21 celebrations | FIFA 21 kits | FIFA 21 player faces | FIFA 21 stadiums | FIFA 21 chemistry styles | FIFA 21 Juventus | FIFA 21 web app guide | FIFA 21 loyalty glitch