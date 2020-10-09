FIFA 21 OTW cards: All the Ones To Watch at the start of the game

It's that time of year again, folks; the FIFA 21 OTW cards are here! These are often the hottest commodity when they're released thanks to their limited availability window in FIFA 21, and they'll sell for a considerably higher price than their standard counterparts. We've got the full list of FIFA 21 Ones To Watch here, along with the other OTW details you need to know.

What are FIFA 21 OTW cards?

The biggest transfers of the summer are #OnesToWatch 🔥Check out the full Team 1, available in #FUT21 Friday, 9 October 📅 pic.twitter.com/npw3BmSnEpOctober 8, 2020

If you're new to Ultimate Team and you're not sure how Ones To Watch cards work, let us explain. OTW cards are special players that start off with the same stats as their base card, but can upgrade over the course of the football season.

Whenever a player with an OTW card gets an in-form (Team Of The Week), their OTW card will be updated to the same stats as that in-form. Therefore, getting your hands on an OTW player who gets a lot of in-forms throughout the season is a goldmine for the rest of the game. On the other hand, investing in OTW players that don't perform in real life can be a waste of coins because they stay the same as their base card for the whole game.

OTW players will be in packs in FIFA 21 from 6pm GMT on Friday, October 9 for a limited time.

FIFA 21 OTW players

Below is the full list of FIFA 21 Ones To Watch players. In the new year, more OTW players will be released based on the January transfer window.

Nathan Ake (79 CB) - Manchester City

Victor Osimhen (79 ST) - Napoli

Ichraf Hakimi (83 RM) - Inter Milan

Allan (83 CM) - Everton

Blaise Matuidi (83 CDM) - Inter Miami

Martin Odegaard (83 CAM) - Real Madrid

Gareth Bale (83 RW) - Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Partey (84 CM) - Arsenal

Alex Telles (84 LB) - Manchester United

Hakim Ziyech (85 CAM) - Chelsea

Timo Werner (85 ST) - Chelsea

Luis Suarez (88 ST) - Atletico Madrid

