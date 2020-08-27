Fall Guys season 2 is medieval themed and brings new rounds and costumes

Fall Guys season 2 was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and we're going back a few hundred years to medieval times. New content includes medieval-themed costumes like dragons, knights, and wizards, as well as new rounds with themed obstacles. Check out the first trailer for Fall Guys season 2 up top.

"Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October. A full season of new costumes, emotes and more will reward players as they lay siege to the Middle Ages," reads the new season's official synopsis.

The new rounds will see your jellybean "traverse giant drawbridges, dodge swinging axes, and scale moveable sea drabs in the quest for ultimate game show glory." The reveal trailer for Fall Guys season 2 claims to give only a "sneak peek" at the new content, but it actually gives a pretty clear impression of the new rounds and costumes.

If it feels like Fall Guys just stumbled onto the scene, that's because it sort-of did. The battle royale phenomenon may be dominating the conversation currently, but it only released a few short weeks ago on August 4. With Fall Guys season 2 launching sometime in October, it seems Mediatonic is keeping pace with battle royale staples like Fortnite, which changes seasons roughly every 10 weeks.

