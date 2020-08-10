When does Fall Guys Season 2 start? Here's everything we know so far

Those cute little jelly beans may have only just bumbled onto the scene, but it's never too early to begin asking when the start of Fall Guys Season 2 will be. We're still close to the initial launch, but keen-eyed players have spotted the Season 1 logo in the corner of the Lobby screen, and are already starting to wonder what's coming next in Fall Guys. You may have your own opinions on the relative merits or pitfalls of See Saw and Slime Climb, but one thing we can all agree on is that Fall Guys Season 2 will be with us at some point in the future, so here's everything we know about it so far.

Fall Guys tips | Fall Guys patch notes | Fall Guys crossplay | Fall Guys split screen | Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch | Fall Guys servers down

When does Fall Guys Season 2 start?

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

The game launched on August 4, and initial information suggests that the current season is due to last for nine weeks – at least, according to the countdown in days that appears on the Seasons screen in the menu. This would then put the Fall Guys Season 2 start date as Tuesday October 6, assuming that it follows directly on from the end of the season in progress. Of course, as we've seen with other games such as Fortnite these season dates don't always turn out as planned, so we'll have to wait until nearer the time due to potential delays before we can lock in the exact date when Fall Guys Season 2 will start.

What will be included in Fall Guys Season 2?

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

We'll have to see how the first season pans out before we get a better idea of what will be included in Fall Guys Season 2, however it's likely that we'll get another set of 40 items to unlock by progressing through Episodes and levelling up. The first season features a generous selection of cosmetic items, as well as a total of 19,500 Kudos and 3 Crowns in-game currency to earn for free.

We should also see a continuation of the regular updates to the Shop, where your accumulated Kudos and Crowns can be used to purchase more customisation options. We've already had a featured costume crossover with Jacket from Hotline Miami – not surprising given Devolver Digital publish both games – and it's likely that more publishers will be lining up for a similar treatment as the popularity of Fall Guys continues to grow.