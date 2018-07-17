Experience Skyrim's latest port the way Todd Howard intended with a discounted Echo at up to $30 off

You've no doubt shouted "FUS RO DAH!" in real life plenty of times - now it's finally time to do so with purpose. In an endearing bit of self-parody, Bethesda announced Skyrim: Very Special Edition at E3 2018, a 'port' of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim played exclusively via voice commands to Amazon's assistant program Alexa. Now, thanks to deep discounts that Amazon is offering on its own line of smart home products, you too can play Skyrim: Very Special Edition just like the illustrious Keegan-Michael Key does in the reveal trailer.

Echo (2nd Generation) for $69.99 (save $30): The classic Echo design, letting you talk to Alexa to play music, make calls, ask questions, or eat all of the cheese. Get the Heather Gray Fabric color if you want to reenact the trailer! View Deal

Echo Dot for $29.99 (save $20): If you're looking for a cheaper alternative (that also takes up less vertical space), the Echo Dot has the same Alexa-powered capabilities as its big sibling - including Skyrim. View Deal

Granted, you don't need an Alexa-enabled smart home device to play Skyrim: Very Special Edition - you can also access it via Amazon's apps on iOS and Android . But what would Todd Howard, Bethesda Allfather, think of you playing the latest iteration of Skyrim on a piddly little phone? He would be ashamed, I reckon. Do like Key does in the trailer above (which currently sits at a well-earned 4.2 million views) and play this voice-activated adventure on the Amazon Echo. While you wait for Alexa to arrive on your doorstep, be sure to check out all the other great Amazon Prime Day 2018 game deals we've curated for you.