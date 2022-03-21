The Elden Ring Millicent questline and locations explained

The Elden Ring Millicent questline is one of the longest and most complex in the game, with locations all over the map that'll lead you to find Miquella's Needle, an incredibly valuable item that can potentially save you from an unwanted fate. Elden Ring questlines are rarely intuitive or easily explained, but this is one of the biggest and most complex (not to mention hardest) quests in the game. For that reason, we've laid out here how to complete Millicent's questline and find all her locations in Elden Ring, so you can come away with the valuable Miquella's Needle.

Millicent questline walkthrough for Elden Ring

Millicent's quest will take you all throughout the Elden Ring, including going into late-game optional areas and even encountering Malenia, the hardest boss fight in the game (at least if you want to get the valuable Miquella's Needle). We've laid out a step-by-step guide on where to go below, with all of Millicent's locations on the map above and what you can do to complete her incredibly long questline. We've also put together some closer details on the areas of Caelid and the Haligtree below, as the key locations are pretty close to each other and we don't want anybody getting confused. Best of luck, Tarnished!

Before going to find Millicent, meet Gowry in the little shack just South of Sellia, Town of Sorcery (in central Caelid). He'll ask you to bring him an Unalloyed Gold Needle. Head into the Swamp of Aeonia, specifically the area in the Southeast side. There'll be a boss fight with Commander O'Neil - kill him and get the Unalloyed Gold Needle as a reward. Once you're done, head back to Gowry and give him the Needle, then fast travel/pass time at a nearby Site of Grace. When you come back, he'll have repaired it. Take it to Millicent, who's at the Church of the Plague to the East, guarded by a couple of those horrible prawn people enemies. Give her the needle, then rest/fast travel again and exhaust her dialogue. Rest/fast travel once more and head back to Gowry's Shack. Talk to Millicent and exhaust her dialogue again. Head to the Altus Plateau, just North of the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace and South of the Wyndham Ruins. Millicent is looking out over the cliffedge - exhaust her dialogue again. Head to the Shaded Castle and get the Valkyrie's Prosthesis, which is in a treasure chest guarded by a Cleanrot Knight on the Northwest side. Bring it back to Millicent and talk with her further. It should go without saying at this point that if you're ever going to talk with her, make sure you get her to say everything she has. Go to Dominula Village and beat the Godskin Apostle boss fight. After reloading the area, she'll be in the arena. Talk to completion as usual. Millicent then makes a significant jump to the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace in Mountaintops of the Giants, so you'll have to have beaten Morgott the Omen King to reach this area. Talk to her as usual - you're nearly there (sort of). Millicent is then found in the optional late-game Haligtree area in the North Consecrated Snowgrounds. Specifically she's in the Prayer Room Site of Grace, about halfway through the area. Head down below until you find the Drainage Channel Site of Grace, then head back up the ladder into the cavernous area and head left until you find the Ulcerated Tree Spirit - not technically a boss fight, but brutal all the same. Kill the Tree Spirit, then reload the area. There'll now be two summon signs on the ground, one inviting you to Help Millicent, one to fight her. If you choose to help Millicent, you'll work with her to kill four NPCs with a variety of weapons, with a Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman as a reward (which boosts damage on successive attacks). Otherwise you'll fight her directly for Millicent's Prosthesis Talisman, which does the same thing while also boosting Dexterity by five. If you want Miquella's Needle, you HAVE to choose to help her. Once you're done, Millicent will be dying close by. Talk to her one last time to get the Unalloyed Gold Needle again and end her questline.

This takes you through the sum total of Millicent's questline, but it's not technically the end. There's still a boss fight and a potential prize to be gained from the fallout of this larger quest.

How to get Miquella's Needle

Once you get the Unalloyed Gold Needle back from Millicent at the end of your quest, you're one step away from turning it into Miquella's Needle - the problem is, it's a very difficult step. From the Drainage Channel Site of Grace, keep heading downwards through the Haligtree and you'll eventually reach the arena of Malenia, one of the game's hardest bosses.

You need to kill Malenia. Once you do, she'll leave behind a vast red flower that, when interacted with, turns your Unalloyed Gold Needle into Miquella's Needle (and you'll get a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, which ain't bad). Bear in mind that this is a once-off, a unique act for a unique item.

How to beat the Malenia boss fight

Killing Malenia is a serious challenge. This legendary demigod swordswoman doesn't have a huge amount of health, but all her attacks have lifesteal, restoring her hit points every time she hits a target (even spirit summons). She also has numerous high-damage attacks in both her first and second phases, including a barrage of sword strikes that can kill most players if not dodged. We recommend playing aggressively and shieldless in phase 1, trying to stunlock her as much as possible, then switching to the defensive in phase 2, especially considering she can inflict Scarlet Rot.

How to use Miquella's Needle explained

Miquella's Needle is a consumable that is designed to have one function - if a player has locked themselves into the Frenzied Flame Ending by making a pact with the Three Fingers below Leyndell, Miquella's Needle can be used to cancel this act forever, and open up the regular endings again. However, there's only one place it can be used, the arena of Dragonlord Placidusax, a boss fight in Crumbling Farum Azula.

To find it, head to the Beside the Greatbridge Site of Grace, go back down the lift and through the little church into the courtyard, then jump down from the West edge onto a small outcropping and follow the path of stones to a giant tornado. Ahead of you will be a wide ring of stone with a divot in it - approaching will prompt you to "Lie Down". Do so and you'll go through a cinematic in which time reverses and you're sent to an arena with the two-headed Dragonlord (don't worry, he won't attack until you get closer).

Use the Miquella's Needle anywhere within this arena, either before or after killing Dragonlord Placidusax. It will effectively "cure" you of the Frenzied Flame Ending, destroying the Needle afterwards, and you'll know its worked because while you're still burnt, your eyes will no longer have the fiery red colour. You cannot make a pact again with the Three Fingers after this, so make sure you don't want this particular finale. Melina also won't come back even after curing yourself - after all, how's she to know you went through all this chaos?

