Doctor Strange 2 writer says Marvel has plans for Namor in the MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron has revealed that Marvel has plans for Namor in the MCU. Major Doctor Strange 2 spoilers ahead!

The movie introduces the MCU's version of the Illuminati, a superhero group formed of Professor X, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, and Mordo in the MCU. But, in Marvel comics, Namor is a member of the team, which had everyone speculating he'd be making his live-action debut in the film – though this didn't come to pass.

"[We] talked about him, because he's certainly an original member of the Illuminati," Waldron told Variety. "But I think Marvel has other plans for him in the MCU. And so he didn't make his way in this particular movie."

Nothing has been announced about Namor in the MCU just yet, but, judging by Waldron's comments, the Atlantean royal is on his way.

A fan theory about Avengers: Endgame suggested the character had been subtly introduced in the movie, when Okoye mentions an underwater earthquake – but this was debunked by co-writer Christopher Markus.

It might turn out to be a good thing that Namor didn't make it to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though, considering Wanda Maximoff's murderous rampage wiped out every member of the Illuminati bar Mordo.

