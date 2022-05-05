The new version of that Marvel character in Doctor Strange 2, explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has plenty of fun cameos, though one might leave you scratching your head. Plenty have been teased and rumored, but this one kinda comes out of nowhere and might have left you – and others – confused in the cinema.

Warning: Major spoilers for Doctor Strange 2 follow. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, look away now!

So, who is Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange 2, anyway? It’s not Carol Danvers in the Illuminati’s universe, with the cosmic hero instead being a familiar face in a very different role.

Read on as we dissect the question of Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange 2: who plays her, the character’s history, and how she might have gained those powers.

Who is Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange 2?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange 2 is Earth-838’s Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch. The MCU (or Earth-616) version of Maria was first introduced in Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers’ friend and former Air Force colleague.

In the MCU, we discover that she founded SWORD and later passed away in the intervening years since Thanos’ snap. Her daughter, Monica Rambeau, later takes on the mantle of Photon during the events of WandaVision.

In Doctor Strange 2, however, this Maria Rambeau variant is a member of the Illuminati, the superhero group in charge of overseeing key decisions on Earth-838. She appears to have the same powers as her MCU Captain Marvel counterpart.

She meets a grisly end at the hand of Wanda; she ends up crushed by a statue during their encounter and is the last Illuminati member – barring Mordo – to fall in battle with the Scarlet Witch.

How did Maria Rambeau become Captain Marvel?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Doctor Strange 2 never explains how Maria Rambeau became Captain Marvel on this Earth instead of Carol Danvers. Marvel shows such as What… If? and Loki, though, help us fill in some blanks.

They introduced us to ‘Variants’, alternate versions of the characters we know and love from the MCU existing on different universes and realities. In some cases, they can look identical to their MCU counterparts (such is the case here), or can completely different. See: Alligator Loki, and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man (when the Earth-616 version is Tom Holland).

Their paths may be similar, but can veer off in dramatically different directions. For example, What… If? posits a world where Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, was injected with the Super Soldier Serum. It’s not a Mr. Fantastic-style stretch to suggest that this Maria could have been the one taken in by the Kree after the light-speed engine experiment went awry instead of Danvers.

