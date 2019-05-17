Division 2 Boomer guide: How to beat Boomer in the Division 2 raid

You're going to be very quickly wondering how to beat Boomer in The Division 2 raid. Operation Dark Hours is the first Division 2 raid out of five in total, and even though it was delayed, players can now jump in with a team of eight to tackle the raid, set in Washington D.C.'s Ronald Reagan National airport. Division 2's Boomer is the first boss - and arguably the toughest - you'll face in the raid, so read on for everything we know on how to beat Boomer in the Division 2 raid.

How to beat Boomer in the Division 2 raid

Image credit: MarcoStyle/Twitch (Image credit: MarcoStyle/Twitch)

Right from the start, there's a couple of things you need to know about the boss fight against Division 2 Boomer. Firstly, take note of the two minigun locations. These are your primary weapon against Boomer and in front of each minigun, there should be two electronic nodes. These will periodically activate and emit a blue effect, at which point all four need to be destroyed with the miniguns because otherwise, enemies inside the radius - both Boomer and the standard enemies that spawn - are immune to all damage.

Every so often, ISAC will pipe up and inform you that the hostile defense systems are active. When this happens, pay attention to the four screens around the centre of the food court. One will indicate the correct terminal inside the centre of the food court to interact with, so always have one person on duty. This will disable some of Boomer's defenses and is essential to stop yourselves from being set back.

All eight players need to keep one eye on their UI too, because Boomer can only target one player at a time. A red eye icon will appear next to your ammo count if Boomer is focused on you. When this happens, it's your job to kite Boomer in front of the miniguns, which must focus on shooting his backpack. When his backpack is damaged enough, Boomer will kneel, at which point all players must shoot Boomer in the head, because he can take damage from any source. Whoever Boomer is targeting absolutely must refrain from going too close to the two miniguns. This will cause him to charge and actually destroy the minigun - if both miniguns get destroyed then the objective is failed and you must restart from the beginning.

Image credit: MarcoStyle/Twitch (Image credit: MarcoStyle/Twitch)

When he stands up again after kneeling, he'll go back to being mostly immune and more often than not, he'll throw a jamming grenade at the minigun that took him down. This will force everyone to rotate around the food court anyway to the next minigun. During this stage, whoever Boomer is targeting must pay attention to the small front panel on his chest. This is the only part of Boomer that can be damaged and if it's glowing green, it means Boomer is healing. Shoot the panel to prevent him from healing up.

To take down Boomer, rinse and repeat the steps above. You'll need high DPS and everyone on your team working together to shoot him the second he kneels down, and make sure you always have someone interacting with the central terminals to stop the nodes from undoing all your hard work. This will take a while to complete and you'll undoubtedly die countless times before you can take Boomer down but when you do, you can be safe in the knowledge you've defeated one of the harder bosses in the entire raid.

Credit to StreamerHouse for their guide on Reddit and MarcoStyle for the screengrabs from his Twitch VOD.