How to get the Destiny 2 Planestrider emblem

You can get the new Destiny 2 Planestrider emblem by completing a Season of the Lost Seasonal Challenge for Week 10. You need to complete the ‘Display of Supremacy’ Challenge which is done by unlocking the Vanguard-themed ‘Fulfilment’ ornament for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher ritual weapon for Season of the Lost. If you’re a collector and completionist in Destiny 2, you’ll definitely want to make sure you complete the challenge to get this sleek, black emblem. Here’s what you ned to do to unlock the Destiny 2 Planestrider emblem.

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 1 | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 2 | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3 | Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries Shattered Realm | Destiny 2 Ager’s Scepter

How to unlock the Destiny 2 Planetstrider emblem

(Image credit: Bungie)

First of all, make sure you’ve already got Ascendancy as you can only get the ornaments once you’ve got the Rocket Launcher from each vendor. You must get Ascendancy by ranking up either your Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit reputations to level 16. Playing Vanguard Strikes, Crucible matches, or Gambit matches, and completing any relevant bounties will get you the reputation points you need to level these up respectively. Check in with the vendors to grab Ascendancy once you’ve reached level 16.

To get the ornaments for Ascendancy, including the Fulfilment Vanguard ornament needed for the seasonal challenge, you need to fully rank up your Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit reputation to level 17 and then collect the final reward, which is an Ascendant Shard. Doing so will automatically reset your rewards for that vendor. Now when you reach rank 16 for a second time, you’ll be able to grab an ornament for Ascendancy from that vendor. Make sure you focus on ranking up your Vanguard reputation with Commander Zavala to get the Vanguard ornament!

Once you’ve got the Vanguard ornament, you will complete the Display of Supremacy Seasonal Challenge. Check it off your Seasonal Challenge list and you’ll be rewarded with the Planestrider emblem, lots of XP, and some Bright Dust. You can then equip the emblem by slotting it in the emblem slot on the lower page of your character screen. There are other Seasonal Challenges for getting the other ornaments too, so make sure you play enough Crucible and Gambit to get the ‘Finale’ and ‘Fruition’ themed ornaments.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide | Destiny 2 Season 15 mods | Destiny 2 Season 15 exotics | Destiny 2 anti cheat | Destiny 2 Witch Queen