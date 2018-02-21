Destiny 2 Cayde-6 treasure chests location guide

Once you've completed the campaign in Destiny 2, our favourite Exo Cayde-6 will relocate to The Tower, where he trades various handy items. You can also buy weekly treasure maps from him, which lead you to hidden bounty caches and new gear aplenty. Cayde-6 sells five treasure maps per week, which will all be based in the same locale - this cycles through Nessus, Titan, Io, and the EDZ on a weekly basis.

Destiny 2 guide : complete campaign walkthrough and guide

Destiny 2 tips: essential tips to know before you play

Once you've handed over your Glimmer and obtained the treasure maps, you need to travel to the marked locations and discover your loot. While there’s a handy spade logo added to the map to indicate the rough area, sometimes actually finding the chests is another matter. Each one comes with a riddle attached to shed more light on where your reward is hiding, though some are more cryptic than others. If you're struggling to decipher Cayde-6's musings then fret not - just select a region below then look up the clue for a walkthrough straight to the prize.

Table of Contents: