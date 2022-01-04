Death Stranding Director's Cut hits PC in Spring 2022

Update: The Death Stranding Director's Cut PC port has been confirmed via a press release from publisher 505 Games, and it's launching in Spring 2022.

Since the original game eventually made its way to PC, we'd been expecting the expanded Director's Cut to get a PC port at some point, and earlier today we caught wind of exactly that via a leaked press release. But now, we've received said press release in our inbox, confirming the port and the Spring 2022 release window.

Original story follows...

Death Stranding Director's Cut is apparently set for a PC launch.

This is according to Videocardz.com, which has published what is claimed to be a press release for Intel's Arc GPU devices. The press release, which is apparently scheduled to go live during Intel's CES 2022 briefing, makes specific mention of Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on PC.

Additionally, the press release even boasts a statement from Death Stranding publisher 505 Games. "We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut edition on PC," says 505 president Neil Rally, according to the outlet.

"Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experience for Director’s Cut," the president of the publisher goes on to add. That's some pretty clear-cut evidence that Death Stranding Director's Cut is indeed bound for PC, if the press release is genuine.

This actually isn't the first mention of Kojima Productions' re-release coming to PC. Last year in October, the Steam database entry for the base version of Death Stranding received numerous hidden updates in the backend, pointing toward the developer working on new content. The last update was carried out on October, so if the Director's Cut is headed to PC, an announcement would seemingly be imminent.

