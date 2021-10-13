Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC looks like a possibility after Steam updates

Rumors surrounding Death Stranding Director’s Cut heading to PC seem to be even more likely after updates within the Steam database hint towards new content.

According to a post on Reddit, Death Stranding on PC has received a number of seemingly random updates recently despite receiving barely any since the game was released on PC last summer.

As detailed in the Reddit post, Kojima Productions supposedly started working on some kind of internal update around September time, which is still being carried out at time of writing. The last update was recorded just yesterday, but in lieu of announcement from the developer, there's no telling what it's in service of.

One thing that does give this claim legs, however, is the fact that Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC was mentioned during the Nvidia leak last month , which saw more than 18,000 titles leak through the tech company's GeForce Now app. Although Nvidia revealed that the leak did in fact happen, it also said that the listings are "speculative."

So what’s the difference between the standard version of Death Stranding and the director's cut? After the release of Death Stranding in November 2019, Hideo Kojima began working on a new edition of the game with the aim of upgrading it for the PS5 . This version received a number of enhancements for the next-gen console as well as additional content such as new items, new missions, new customization options, and more.