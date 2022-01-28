Death Stranding Director's Cut arrives on PC in March with a $10 upgrade fee

By published

There's a frame rate boost and more for PC players

Death Stranding Throat Baby
(Image credit: SIE)

Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to PC in just over two months' time.

The release date for Kojima Productions' re-release was announced overnight, confirming it'll be here in a little over two months from now. Death Stranding Director's Cut will be available on PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30, and it'll carry just a $10 upgrade cost for players of the base game.

Death Stranding Director's Cut originally launched for the PS5 last year in September, originally billed as a PS5 exclusive. The re-release added in a bunch of technical bells and whistles, like a 60 frames per second performance upgrade, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for the PS5's DualSense controller, and much more.

On the PC side of things, the Director's Cut will add ultra-wide monitor support, as well as Xe Super Sampling. Right now, it's not entirely clear if the PC version of the re-release will boast an uncapped frame rate, but we at least know it'll run at the boosted 60FPS at the very minimum.

Additionally, Death Stranding Director's Cut also adds a slate of new gameplay features for a new audience on PC. There's new items like the Mazer Gun to take into the field, and a full-blown racing minigame, as well as a new series of story-related missions to undertake as Sam Porter Bridges. All this for $10 is a pretty great deal, even if Hideo Kojima isn't quite satisfied with the naming convention.

How to start the new Death Stranding Director's Cut missions | Death Stranding PS4 to PS5 upgrade guide | How to transfer a Death Stranding PS4 save to PS5 | Death stranding tips | Death Stranding cameos | How to get more likes in Death Stranding | Death Stranding EX grenades | Death Stranding birthday | Death Stranding aphenphosmphobia | Death Stranding fast travel | Death Stranding weapons | Death Stranding holograms | Death Standing preppers, gear and upgrades | How long to beat Death Stranding? | Death Stranding ending | Death Stranding DLC 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.