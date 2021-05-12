Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza teaming up for new animated horror sitcom

Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza are set to star in Little Demon, a new animated horror sitcom for FXX. DeVito's daughter Lucy will also star, and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon will executive produce alongside Plaza and DeVito Senior.

The sitcom will follow a reluctant mother (Plaza), who, 13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito) is attempting to live a normal life in Delaware with her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito). However, the pair are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who wants custody of his daughter’s soul.

Alongside his long-running role as Frank in hit sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Danny DeVito has recently starred in movies like Disney's live-action Dumbo remake and Jumanji: The Next Level . Lucy DeVito, meanwhile, has had small screen roles in shows like Girls and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel. She'll next appear on the big screen in Blonde, a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody.

Like DeVito Senior, Plaza is also no stranger to the sitcom – she's known for her role as April in Parks and Recreation. Her next movie project is the comedy Spin Me Around alongside Alison Brie. She recently starred in the thriller Black Bear and she's currently filming Five Eyes, an upcoming spy movie from Guy Ritchie, alongside Jason Statham and Hugh Grant.