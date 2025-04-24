David Fincher directed an absolutely wild-looking musical Red Hot Chili Peppers puppet show for returning Netflix sci-fi animated anthology

David Fincher's newest project might just be one you didn't see coming - mainly because it involves puppets...and the band who sings Californication.

The project in question is an animated musical short for season 4 of the Netflix sci-fi anthology Love, Death, and Robots. The short is a recreation of the 2003 Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Slane Castle in Ireland...with string-puppets. You can watch the trailer below.

The concert, which took place on August 23, 2003, was - at the time - one of the biggest ever for the band with 80,000 fans in attendance after tickets sold out in just under two hours. The supporting acts included Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey, Feeder, and Morcheeba.

Love, Death, and Robots first hit Netflix in 2019, and was initially conceived as a re-imagining of Fincher and creator Tim Miller's long-delayed reboot of the 1981 animated sci-fi movie Heavy Metal. The project was in development hell for some 11 years, reportedly due to the creative differences between both the crew and the studios (H/T IGN).

Netflix agreed to pick up the project, but only on the condition that the project was a series rather than feature-length film. Fincher previously directed the episode "Bad Traveling," for season 3 of the series, which starred Troy Baker as the captain of a shark-hunting ship under attack by a man-eating crusteacean.

Love, Death, and Robots vol. 4 is set to hit Netflix on May 15. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows, or, the best Netflix movies to stream right now.