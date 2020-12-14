Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy explained: How the quirky smart pistol works and what you should do during Machine Gun

The Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy pistol is one of the most unique guns in the game and that isn't just because it's classed as iconic. When you find Skippy – scroll down for his location if you haven't found him yet in Cyberpunk 2077 – you're asked to choose between the Stone Cold Killer or Puppy Pacifist modes, and the Machine Gun mission starts later down the line. If you're wondering about any of these aspects, read on for everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy gun.

Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy location

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

First up is where you can find Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077. He's on a random corpse down an alleyway in the Vista Del Rey suburb of Night City, found in the east side of Heywood. It's marked on the map as an undiscovered location, south of the College St fast travel point.

From the point, turn south down the street and cross the road. Right before Saeko's – the big bluey-green building with enormous metal pillars at the front – there'll be some graffiti on a red wall by an alleyway. Jump over the gate and Skippy will be on the ground by a corpse.

Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy explained

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

When you pick Skippy up, the chirpy chap will introduce himself to you. Explore the dialogue options he gives – including asking if his name is really Skippy, and if you can change it – and eventually you'll need to choose between Stone Cold Killer or Puppy Loving Pacifist mode.

The gist of it is this: Stone Cold Killer means Skippy will exclusively get headshots, but Puppy Loving Pacifist will only shoot enemies in the legs. Picking Stone Cold Killer is the obvious choice, but before you do, there's a catch.

No matter which mode you pick, after you get 50 kills with Skippy, he will automatically change to the other mode with no way of reversing it. So if you want Stone Cold Killer mode permanently, use Skippy for 50 kills in Puppy Loving Pacifist mode first.

Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy Machine Gun quest

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Eventually, when you've had Skippy for a few days, he'll pipe up with information on who his original owner is. You'll begin the Machine Gun quest which requires you to take Skippy back to Regina – the NCPD fixer in Night City, who you'll have spoken to plenty of times before – because she's his original owner.

Regina is based in a building adjacent to Lizzie's Club. When you go inside and present him to her, you have the option of handing him over, or you can turn and walk away. Giving Skippy to Regina will complete the quest and net you about 7k in cash. If Skippy is stuck in Puppy Loving Pacifist mode then this is probably worth it because he's a bit useless, but Skippy is seriously powerful in Stone Cold Killer mode, so we'd recommend hanging onto him. Either way, that's all you need to know about Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077.