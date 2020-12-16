There are plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 endings to explore, but it's also possible to miss a rather kamakazi Cyberpunk 2077 secret ending that requires you to make very specific decisions in order to unlock.

Of course, before we go into it, let's flag that there are obviously huge Cyberpunk 2077 spoilers beyond the below image, so please only scroll if you dare.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you're still here, that means you're ready to learn how to unlock the Cyberpunk 2077 secret ending.

Before you can even get near the secret ending though, you'll to have a good relationship with Johnny Silverhand. At crucial points in the game, you will have needed to choose the option that improves your relationship with Silverhand and turns it into a friendship - namely the graveyard scene, and allowing him to take over V's body at each given opportunity.

If you're friendship level is high enough, you'll be able to unlock the Cyberpunk 2077 ending.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You do this by waiting until the point in the final mission, Nocture OP55N1, where you're on the roof with Johnny. At this point you'll need to do the following:

Choose the ending option that lets Johnny go with Rogue

At the next dialogue option (where there's the option to 'put this to rest', take the pseudoendotrizine, or telling Johnny you 'need a minute') simply just wait.

Keep looking between Johnny, the gun, and the pills and eventually he'll offer up an alternative option - a suicide run where he offers to go into Asakana alone.

This Cyberpunk 2077 secret ending will then play out, and offers up the only closing mission where you won't suffer any casualties. It's an ending option that will require you to be incredibly high-level, so you'll want to try and grind a bit before you attempt it. Plus, it's a one strike and you're out deal, so if you die at any point during the mission you'll fail and be sent straight to the credits. Told you it was hardcore.

Doing this mission will earn you some exclusive in-game content that's unavailable elsewhere, so definitely make sure to check it out if you can.