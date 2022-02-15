Cyberpunk 2077 launches new-gen versions and hefty patch 1.5 today

The Cyberpunk 2077 new-gen version is launching today, alongside the hefty 1.5 update.

Just earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced during a livestream that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 would be arriving later today on both platforms. You can check out gameplay of the PS5 version just below, which boasts ray-tracing, faster loading times, and a boatload of other technical and visual improvements (as well as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for the PS5's DualSense controller).

There are also two game modes for Cyberpunk on PS5 and Xbox Series X: Performance, and Ray-Tracing. The former mode boosts the game to a stable 60 frames per second across both platforms, while the latter locks the action to 30FPS, but with added ray-traced additions like reflections. The Xbox Series S only has a Performance mode meanwhile, generating 1440p output with 30FPS.

Elsewhere, update 1.5 for all versions of Cyberpunk 2077 was detailed in full. This new version of the game debuts a reworked perk tree, improvements to AI, changes to crowds and traffic behavior, adjustments to driving mechanics, and much more. It even adds brand new apartments for V to rent all around Night City, provided you've got the cash for them.

This all follows after extensive rumors of a new-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077. We originally knew that the new-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 would be launching at some point this year, but last month in January, a user noted that PSN had been updated to quietly add a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the backend, seemingly pointing to an imminent launch.

Just yesterday even, Xbox's dashboard appeared to out the shadow-launch of Cyberpunk 2077's upgrade, listing a new-gen upgrade as available to download, even though it wasn't. Now though, all this speculation has been cleared up, and the upgraded version of CD Projekt Red's action-RPG is here to stay.

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | How long to beat Cyberpunk | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath guide | Cyberpunk 2077 map | How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 ending | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes