Looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its new-gen update soon

A forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077 livestream will likely reveal key information about the game's long-hyped new-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced a Cyberpunk 2077 livestream for tomorrow, February 15 at about 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT. What exactly the developers plan to reveal or show off hasn't been confirmed, but The Verge's Tom Warren noticed something that could give an indication: Cyberpunk 2077 is sporting a fresh "X/S optimized" tag on the Microsoft Store, indicating a new-gen update is imminent.

Warren shared his observation on Twitter, and the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account responded with a gif seemingly confirming that news is on the way regarding the game's new-gen update.

pic.twitter.com/pcwyxBQzFhFebruary 14, 2022 See more

Of course, whether it's simply news on Cyberpunk 2077's new-gen update or the update itself that's due to arrive tomorrow, we aren't sure just yet. That said, the fact that the icon was updated on Microsoft's side (and subsequently removed, we should note) does suggest something's happening fairly soon.

For what it's worth, a recent leak suggests Cyberpunk 2077 will be enhanced for PS5 (and presumably Xbox Series X/S) somewhere around mid-February to early-March. That lines up with CDPR's own roadmap which has said the update would arrive in early 2022.



