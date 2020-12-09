Wondering how to keep cars in Cyberpunk 2077 and add them to your garage? Here's the deal with that

There are a lot of cool wheels in the future so it's natural to wonder how to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077, and add them to your garage. In other open world games you can take vehicles and usually keep them, but Cyberpunk 2077 cars work a little differently. Approaching someone's vehicle in the street, shoving them out, then driving away like a menace will let you drive the car for as long as you stay in it, but if you abandon the vehicle and run away to do anything else, it'll despawn. So what's the deal? Can you actually steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077?

How to keep cars in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Unfortunately, there's a very short and easy answer to this question: you cannot keep the cars you steal off the street in Cyberpunk 2077. So even if you see a lush sports car that does the vroom vrooms well and goes a million miles an hour driving down the street, you can take it and drive it for the time being, but you won't be able to call it when requesting your vehicle remotely.

The main way to get new cars and vehicles to add to your garage is to buy them from the various fixers you have contact with. When they contact you with news of a new vehicle up for sale, you just have to visit that location on the map and fork over the eddies required to nab yourself a new ride.

There are also some vehicles you can get by completing missions, so if you don't want to spend your hard-earned cash on a car, complete some more side missions. There are a few very nice cars you can earn, just for playing the game. Cars in Cyberpunk 2077 don't have massively different stats though, so most vehicles will do the job.