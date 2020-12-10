If you're wondering how Cyberpunk's story works, then you may ask yourself how many acts are in Cyberpunk 2077? There's a point in the Cyberpunk 2077 story where you'll see a little message that flashes up alerting you to the fact that you've hit Act 2, just after seeing that Cyberpunk 2077 title flash up for the first time.

Well, it turns out that there are only two Cyberpunk 2077 in total, so while something like The Witcher 3 actually had three acts - more like a traditional play structure - the Cyberpunk 2077 story is more a game of two halves.

However, after you hit the Cyberpunk 2077 endings, there is the option to unlock an epilogue, extending the story further. Plus, the unique opening mission that's tied to your choice of Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath, also constitutes a short prologue before the game starts properly with the Sandra Dorsett mission.

The surprise appearance of the 'point of no return' mission was something we noted in our Cyberpunk 2077 review, and the number of acts in Cyberpunk 2077 may be a reflection of why the main campaign arc feels a little trucated. But, if you explore the various Side Jobs, and engaging characters arcs that continue outside of the main narrative thread, you'll find more than enough additional content to continue V's story.

Of course, once you do hit the ending opportunities, it is worth noting that you can return to the open world (before the final mission begins) to continue exploring Night City. So while a two act structure may sound brief, there's plenty to explore within Night City and the surrounding Badlands.